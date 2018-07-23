Trump Administration To Strip California's Authority To Regulate Automobile Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The Trump administration will seek to revoke California’s authority to regulate automobile greenhouse gas emissions -- including its mandate for electric car sales -- in a proposed revision of Obama-era standards, according to three people familiar with the plan.

The proposal, expected to be released this week, amounts to a frontal assault on one of former President Barack Obama’s signature regulatory programs to curb greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. It also sets up a high-stakes battle over California’s unique ability to combat air pollution and, if finalized, is sure to set off a protracted courtroom battle.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

I can hear the heads exploding on the west coast!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 7/23/2018 3:42:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CarCrazedinCali

Loser in Chief

CarCrazedinCali (View Profile)

Posted on 7/23/2018 3:49:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

llaroo

dinosaur in chief, this isn't about regulation, this is about grasping that the planet continues to be destroyed and no one gives a shit

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 7/23/2018 3:55:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Amen, amen, amen! Something has to be done to stop the American Communist Party in Sacramento. No state should have the right to dictate emission standards different than the rest of the nation.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/23/2018 4:01:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

