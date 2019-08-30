Trump Calls Out GM For Abandoning American Workers After US Bail Out

President Donald Trump, who is engaged in a trade war with Beijing, said on Friday that General Motors had opened major plants in China before he took office and should begin moving its operations back to the United States.

"General Motors, which was once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there. They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This was done despite the saving help given them by the USA. Now they should start moving back to America again?" Trump said in a post on Twitter.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

GM paid back the money they were loaned. The do not care about any single nation's plight. They are a transnational organization competing on the world's stage. They will do whatever they need to keep the lights on.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/30/2019 10:19:48 AM   

