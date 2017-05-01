Trump Causes More Automakers To Pause Plans To Move Jobs Away From US

The presidents of Toyota Motor Corp.

and Honda Motor Co. said they have no immediate plans to curb production in Mexico, preferring to wait until after Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president this month before deciding whether to make any changes.

Automakers in the U.S. have been slammed by Trump for building cars in lower-cost factories south of the border, which he said costs American jobs. Pressure to curb that production intensified this week after Ford Motor Co. scrapped plans to build a $1.6 billion assembly plant in Mexico after Trump harshly criticized the investment.
 



