Trump Could Drop NAFTA And Shut Mexico Out With Canadian Trade Deal

Agent009 submitted on 10/11/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:50:21 PM

0 user comments | Views : 492 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

U.

S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be open to doing a bilateral trade deal with Canada but not Mexico if talks between the three countries over the North American Free Trade Agreement fall apart.

Asked by a reporter if he would make a trade pact with Canada if he cannot reach agreement with Mexico in the NAFTA negotiations, Trump said: "Oh sure, absolutely. It's possible we won't be able to reach a deal with one or the other, but in the meantime we'll make a deal with one."

Trump was speaking in the Oval Office beside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is trying to convince the U.S. president of NAFTA's merits as a new round of renegotiations began on Wednesday near Washington.



Read Article


Trump Could Drop NAFTA And Shut Mexico Out With Canadian Trade Deal

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]