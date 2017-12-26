Trump Isn't Going To Like This: Mercedes New Sub $30K A-Class To Be Built In Mexico

Agent009 submitted on 12/26/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:11:10 AM

1 user comments | Views : 728 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Last summer we learned, and has since be reconfirmed in this latest report from Automotive News, that the next-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class will be coming to America.

Currently, the outgoing A-Class is a hatchback sold overseas only. The closest Americans could get to having one is the CLA-Class four-door coupe. But Mercedes feels it’s time to bring the redesigned A-Class to the US, but as a sedan only. Although the German automaker has yet to confirm an official price, sources are claiming it’ll begin at just under $30,000.

Read Article


Trump Isn't Going To Like This: Mercedes New Sub $30K A-Class To Be Built In Mexico

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

I think he'll be alright especially considering his shirts, ties, and suits are made in "Ghina" where they do things "biggly".

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/26/2017 11:19:44 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]