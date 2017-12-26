Trump Isn't Going To Like This: Mercedes New Sub $30K A-Class To Be Built In Mexico

Last summer we learned, and has since be reconfirmed in this latest report from Automotive News, that the next-generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class will be coming to America. Currently, the outgoing A-Class is a hatchback sold overseas only. The closest Americans could get to having one is the CLA-Class four-door coupe. But Mercedes feels it’s time to bring the redesigned A-Class to the US, but as a sedan only. Although the German automaker has yet to confirm an official price, sources are claiming it’ll begin at just under $30,000.



