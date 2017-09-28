Trump May Be Delivering On New Factory Jobs - 5 Major Automotive Factories Supposedly In The Works

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that five new auto factories will be opened soon in the United States by a foreign-owned automaker, but he did not specify the company.

“I just left the United Nations last week and I was told by one of the most powerful leaders of the world that they are going to be announcing in the not too distant future five major factories in the United States, between increasing and new, five,” Trump told an audience in Indianapolis at a speech about tax reform. “You’ll be hearing about that very soon.”