Trump May Be Delivering On New Factory Jobs - 5 Major Automotive Factories Supposedly In The Works

Agent009 submitted on 9/28/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:44:42 PM

2 user comments | Views : 420 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.detroitnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that five new auto factories will be opened soon in the United States by a foreign-owned automaker, but he did not specify the company.

“I just left the United Nations last week and I was told by one of the most powerful leaders of the world that they are going to be announcing in the not too distant future five major factories in the United States, between increasing and new, five,” Trump told an audience in Indianapolis at a speech about tax reform. “You’ll be hearing about that very soon.”



Read Article


Trump May Be Delivering On New Factory Jobs - 5 Major Automotive Factories Supposedly In The Works

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

bnilhome

This should not be surprising when you go from one of the most anti-business Presidents in history (Obama) to one of the most pro-business Presidents in Trump. Businesses were eager to grow, but all of Obama's policies and regulations discouraged such growth, and should the economy continue to move along nicely, Trump is on his way to an easy re-election victory.

bnilhome (View Profile)

Posted on 9/28/2017 1:18:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

carloslassiter

Sounds great if true.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 9/28/2017 1:19:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]