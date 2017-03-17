Trump Plans To Scrap Advance Energy Research Program

The Trump administration on Thursday proposed eliminating Energy Department loan programs and some research funding for energy- efficient technology and electric vehicle development at three carmakers as the industry shifts more of its focus to electric and self-driving vehicles.

The White House budget blueprint proposes ending the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, or ARPA-e, program, which gives $300 million a year in grants for research in technologies aimed at reducing fossil-fuel consumption and improving energy efficiency.

The program, created in 2007 under President George W. Bush, has supported research into micro-organisms that produce replacements for petroleum, battery storage systems, improving window-pane efficiency and technology that allows vehicles to communicate to avoid crashes.



Agent009

While it sounds like a environmental disaster in the making, the truth is this agency was essentially shut down in 2011 after a series of grants for vaporware projects, most notably Fisker.

TheSteve

And besides, who needs to "reducing fossil-fuel consumption and improving energy efficiency"?

rockreid

This is how to deconstruct America's world leadership position one policy at a time. Those countries like China that pour government money into research, engineering, and science are going to lead the world in the future. Instead here in the US, we pour government money into $60 million high school football stadiums. See ya, USA. Don't wann be ya 20 years from now.

