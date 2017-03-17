Trump Plans To Scrap Advance Energy Research Program

The Trump administration on Thursday proposed eliminating Energy Department loan programs and some research funding for energy- efficient technology and electric vehicle development at three carmakers as the industry shifts more of its focus to electric and self-driving vehicles. The White House budget blueprint proposes ending the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, or ARPA-e, program, which gives $300 million a year in grants for research in technologies aimed at reducing fossil-fuel consumption and improving energy efficiency. The program, created in 2007 under President George W. Bush, has supported research into micro-organisms that produce replacements for petroleum, battery storage systems, improving window-pane efficiency and technology that allows vehicles to communicate to avoid crashes.



