Trump Praises Fiat Chrysler And Ford For Investing In America

President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked automakers for investing in Mexico, on Monday thanked Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for investing in America.

The surprise tweet came minutes after Ford at the North American International Auto Show confirmed plans to produce the Ford Ranger midsize pickup and Ford Bronco SUV in Michigan by 2020. And it came a day after Fiat Chrysler announced it would add 2,000 new jobs and invest $1 billion in plants in Michigan and Ohio to produce new Jeep vehicles.