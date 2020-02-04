Trump Rolls Back Emissions Rules. Are You Of The Belief That Climate Change Is Man Made Or Not Our Fault?

One question I don't think I've ever posed to our audience which is hotly political, is one the question of climate change.



As you know, there are a few trains of thought. These are probably the two most popular:

1. Climate change is a man made phenomenon and we need to get off the can (oil can) before it's too late or the planet will burn up and no more Hockey Night in Canada for 001 and everyone else.

2. Climate change is nothing new. It's always been happening and always will, but we humans cannot change the climate no matter how much money we spend or what we do. Party on Garth!

Seeing we're pretty much all locked down now and we have everyone's undivided attention, which camp would you say YOU ARE IN and WHY?

Be respectful...but lay it on the line WHY you believe what you do. And do you think what Trump did has dire implications or not so much?

Spies, discuss...



atc98092

I choose a little of column A and a little from B. The Earth's climate has seen numerous swings in status over a very long time. But I also believe that human activity is impacting the current status, and it makes sense to reduce our impact on our surroundings to the extent possible.

atc98092

Posted on 4/2/2020 9:01:21 PM   

MDarringer

It is a bit of both.

MDarringer

Posted on 4/2/2020 9:06:10 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Why do I believe human activities have played a powerful role in climate change?
Because the science says so.

https://climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 4/2/2020 9:02:12 PM   

MDarringer

And you get orgasmic about your secular religion of climate change. I can hear you fapping now.

You do get that NASA's reporting is highly biased given the partisan who is given the job, right?

MDarringer

Posted on 4/2/2020 9:08:45 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

If you follow the link there are a multitude of scientific bodies and groups that all support man made climate change is real. NASA isn't doing the reporting. Just collecting it and presenting it as a whole. But if you want to pick an argument with rocket scientists. Be my guest.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 4/2/2020 9:55:07 PM   

jeffgall

What I never understood was why climate change needed to be real or not. I think we can all agree there is an impact to fresh air, which is bad. Only thing I can chalk up climate change to is the liberal narrative found an unproveable cause to fear and gain support for their side.

jeffgall

Posted on 4/2/2020 9:48:25 PM   

