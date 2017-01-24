Trump Says He Will Trade Excessive Regulations For More Jobs

President Donald Trump told the CEOs of automakers Tuesday that he wants to ease regulations to help auto companies.

Trump said he wanted to create a regulatory climate that “makes the process simpler for the auto industry,” after a meeting with executives from Detroit’s Big Three: Ford Motor Co. President and CEO Mark Fields, General Motors Co. Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Sergio Marchionne. “I think you’re going to see it go from inhospitable to extremely hospitable,” he said.



