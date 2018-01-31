Trump Takes Credit For Auto Industry Doubling Down On America - Is He Right?

President Donald Trump said in his first State of the Union address that the auto industry is a prime example of how the economy is benefiting from his trade and deregulation policies.

Automakers, he said, are investing domestically again because of the pro-business climate.

“Many car companies are now building and expanding plants in the United States, something we haven’t seen for decades,” the president said late Tuesday. “Chrysler is moving a major plant from Mexico to Michigan. Toyota and Mazda are opening up a plant in Alabama and we haven’t seen this in a long time. It’s all coming back. Very soon auto plants will be opening up all over our country.”



User Comments

Truthy

The decision to move or build a manufacturing plant takes more time than yellow hair has been president. Once again he takes credit for doing something that was already happening. I am sure he believes he is responsible for the sunrise too.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2018 10:28:20 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

llaroo

agreed, the auto industry and agreements is bigger than this doofus

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2018 10:58:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

skytop

No, the keyan turd did everything. Ask any brain washed, brain dead liberal and they will tell you that lie.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2018 11:49:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

You're a racist scumbag. Typical worshiper of the Orange Fuhrer.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2018 1:26:19 PM | | Votes: 0   

TheSteve

I didn't know skytop was an Alt.Right racist :-/

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2018 2:12:35 PM | | Votes: -3   

fiftysix

Notice the difference.
Obama....I, me, I, I, me
Trump....We, Americans, we, us

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2018 12:37:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

You're either cleverly ironic or very dumb.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2018 1:24:53 PM | | Votes: -2   

Agent009

That was noted last night

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2018 1:27:33 PM | | Votes: 6   

qwertyfla1

Trump is MAGA. I wish we had him instead of our self proclaimed "feminist", brain dead, jihad loving moron Prime Minister Mohammed Trudeau.

With the US lowering its tax rates -corporately and private, Cana-duh has lost it's only advantage over the US and many large Canadian companies will now start moving to the US.

Many high income professionals are making the jump too as our corrupt, incompetent & socialist Leftardish government treats these overly taxed professionals like criminals and implies that we are all tax cheats. This coming from our asshole Prime Minister and Minister of Finance whom both have offshore holdings and and tax structures themselves...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2018 3:44:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

llaroo

STFU and talk cars

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2018 4:30:28 PM | | Votes: -3   

Truthy

Skytop, the stock market has been on the same upward trajectory for five years. It did not suddenly turn upward with the almost election of this Putin-wannabe.

This yellow-haired turd is destroying democracy.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 1/31/2018 5:38:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

