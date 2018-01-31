Trump Takes Credit For Auto Industry Doubling Down On America - Is He Right?

President Donald Trump said in his first State of the Union address that the auto industry is a prime example of how the economy is benefiting from his trade and deregulation policies. Automakers, he said, are investing domestically again because of the pro-business climate. “Many car companies are now building and expanding plants in the United States, something we haven’t seen for decades,” the president said late Tuesday. “Chrysler is moving a major plant from Mexico to Michigan. Toyota and Mazda are opening up a plant in Alabama and we haven’t seen this in a long time. It’s all coming back. Very soon auto plants will be opening up all over our country.”



