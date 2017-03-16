Trump Tells Automakers To "Build More Plants"

President Donald Trump pushed domestic and foreign auto executives for more U. S. jobs and new manufacturing plants here Wednesday, even as auto sales appear to be receding from record levels in 2016. During a roundtable with industry officials, Trump mentioned General Motors Co.’s Wednesday announcement that it will add or retain 900 jobs in Michigan. “That’s going to be peanuts to the numbers that we’re going to see in the near future,” he said. Trump repeatedly stressed to the CEOs and senior leaders of 11 automakers, three suppliers and United Auto Workers President Dennis Williams that he wants to see automakers “build new plants in Michigan and other states.” He said that’s going to bring “thousands of jobs.”



