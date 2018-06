Donald Trump has threatened to levy import tariffs of 20% on European cars. The US president made the warnings on Twitter, claiming that if European “Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed” America would “be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the US.”

Cars made in America and imported to the European Union countries are currently subject to import tariffs of 10 per cent, yet goods traded from Europe to the US only face a 2.5 per cent levy.