Trump Tells Japan To "Buy American Cars" - Japan Replies "Start Making Good Cars"

Yoshihiro Masui’s growling Ford hot-rod, its sides adorned with the Stars and Stripes, attests to his love of American cars — an unusual passion in Japan, where Toyota, Honda and other domestic brands rule the roads.
“Japanese cars don’t break down, but they’re boring,” said Mr. Masui, 67, a semiretired music producer. Besides the hot-rod — a replica Model T with a racecar’s engine — he owns a gleaming white Ford Thunderbird, the latest of nearly 70 Detroit-made vehicles he figures he has bought and sold over the years.
“You definitely stand out,” he said.
