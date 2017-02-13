Trump Tells Japan To "Buy American Cars" - Japan Replies "Start Making Good Cars"

Agent009 submitted on 2/13/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:08:18 PM

0 user comments | Views : 176 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.nytimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Yoshihiro Masui’s growling Ford hot-rod, its sides adorned with the Stars and Stripes, attests to his love of American cars — an unusual passion in Japan, where Toyota, Honda and other domestic brands rule the roads.

“Japanese cars don’t break down, but they’re boring,” said Mr. Masui, 67, a semiretired music producer. Besides the hot-rod — a replica Model T with a racecar’s engine — he owns a gleaming white Ford Thunderbird, the latest of nearly 70 Detroit-made vehicles he figures he has bought and sold over the years.

“You definitely stand out,” he said.

 



Read Article


Trump Tells Japan To

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]