Trump Tweets Target Toyota - Is This Bullying Or Simply A Shot Across The Bow?

President-elect Donald Trump is turning his Twitter ire to Toyota Motor Corp.

, criticizing the Japanese manufacturer for planning to build Corollas for the U.S. market at a new plant in Mexico.

Trump tweeted Thursday: “Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax.”

The company fired back quickly that “production volume or employment in the U.S. will not decrease as a result of our new plant in Guanajuato, Mexico, announced in April 2015.”



