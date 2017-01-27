Trump's Border Tax May Make Your Next Car A Lot More Expensive

The Trump administration floated a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for a wall along the southern U.

S. border, a plan revealed hours after Mexican President President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a meeting with Trump.

"When you look at the plan that’s taking shape now, using comprehensive tax reform as a means to tax imports from countries that we have a trade deficit from, like Mexico, if you tax that $50 billion at 20 percent of imports," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said. "By doing that we can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone."



MDarringer

This is all a ploy for Mexico to give concessions. Mexico will and Mexican cars will still come in unaffected.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2017 8:48:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

