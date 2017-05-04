Trump's EPA Budget Would Eliminate Emissions Testing - Can The Automakers Be Trusted?

The Trump administration would nearly eliminate federal funding for the EPA's budget for light-vehicle emissions and fuel-economy testing but will seek to raise fees on the auto industry to pay for some testing, a government document shows. The cuts would slash by more than half the staff of the EPA department that conducts vehicle, engine, and fuel testing to verify emissions standards are met and mileage stickers are accurate. The department's work helped lead to Volkswagen AG's 2015 admission that it violated vehicle emissions rules for years.



