Trump's EPA Budget Would Eliminate Emissions Testing - Can The Automakers Be Trusted?

Agent009 submitted on 4/5/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:00:05 AM

0 user comments | Views : 542 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Trump administration would nearly eliminate federal funding for the EPA's budget for light-vehicle emissions and fuel-economy testing but will seek to raise fees on the auto industry to pay for some testing, a government document shows.

The cuts would slash by more than half the staff of the EPA department that conducts vehicle, engine, and fuel testing to verify emissions standards are met and mileage stickers are accurate. The department's work helped lead to Volkswagen AG's 2015 admission that it violated vehicle emissions rules for years.



Read Article


Trump's EPA Budget Would Eliminate Emissions Testing - Can The Automakers Be Trusted?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]