Trump's EPA Readies Plan To Strip California Of Authority Over Car Emissions

Agent009 submitted on 9/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:14 AM

0 user comments | Views : 516 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Trump administration will announce it is rescinding California’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from automobiles at an event at the EPA’s Washington headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter.

The EPA intends to announce it will revoke the so-called waiver underpinning California’s power to set vehicle greenhouse gas standards separately from the Trump administration’s broader rule to ease federal vehicle-efficiency standards, which is expected in the weeks ahead, the people said.



Read Article


Trump's EPA Readies Plan To Strip California Of Authority Over Car Emissions

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]