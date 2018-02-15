Trump's Era Of Lean And Mean Not Sitting Well With NHTSA's Overlord Approach Of Control

Members of a House panel wondered Wednesday whether NHTSA is stretched too thin to fulfill a growing list of responsibilities for ensuring motor vehicle safety and reducing traffic-related deaths.
Democrats said the situation is unlikely to improve because the White House has not nominated a permanent administrator to lead the regulatory agency and is proposing to reduce its budget.
The Trump administration has requested $899 million for NHTSA in fiscal year 2018, down from the $905 million appropriated by Congress in 2017.
