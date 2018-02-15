Trump's Era Of Lean And Mean Not Sitting Well With NHTSA's Overlord Approach Of Control

Members of a House panel wondered Wednesday whether NHTSA is stretched too thin to fulfill a growing list of responsibilities for ensuring motor vehicle safety and reducing traffic-related deaths.

Democrats said the situation is unlikely to improve because the White House has not nominated a permanent administrator to lead the regulatory agency and is proposing to reduce its budget.

The Trump administration has requested $899 million for NHTSA in fiscal year 2018, down from the $905 million appropriated by Congress in 2017.



User Comments

Truthy

Is it Lean and Mean or incompetent and slow. Many agencies are understaffed as many do not want to work for this administration and Drumpf hates anybody with expertise as they might know more than him. God help us.

Posted on 2/15/2018 10:27:44 AM

Votes: -5   

qwertyfla1

Yes because everything was better under the Muslim fraudster Hussein with world-wide apologies for American greatness/exceptionalism and never ending government red tape, regulations, taxation and ballooning deficits. If you want to live in a socialistic, white prejudice leftardish shithole then move to Cana-duh -specifically Ontario. God help you!

Posted on 2/15/2018 12:05:58 PM

Votes: 7   

valhallakey

Ballooning deficits, really? O brought the annual deficit down from $1.2T in his first year to about $500M last year. This years deficit is already expected to top $1T and maybe more.

Posted on 2/15/2018 1:27:44 PM

Votes: -5   

