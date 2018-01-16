Trump's New America: Foreign Brands Surpass Detroit 3 In North American Production In 2017

It's the latest milestone in the steady rise of the so-called transplant automakers at the expense of the Detroit 3.

After opening several large plants in recent years — and with more under construction in the U.S. and Mexico — the transplants are expected to account for more than half of North American auto production for the first time in 2018.

In 2017, domestic manufacturers represented 50.7 percent of production, to 49.3 percent for foreign automakers. A decade ago, Detroit led handily, 63-37.

And the trend is showing no signs of letting up. BMW and Toyota Motor Corp. are building plants in central Mexico, while Volvo Cars plans to open its first U.S. plant, this summer in South Carolina. Toyota and Mazda Motor Corp. last week chose Alabama for a plant they intend to open in 2021.



TomM

Lets face it - the AMERICAN market is where the money is made. Cars made in WEstern Europe have even stronger unions than here to overcome. And in the third world - only an elite has the ability to buy expensive offerings. Car can still be symbols of CLASS. Our market is where they can charge $1100 for a DVD disc player set up that you can buy for less than $100 at a closeout store.

