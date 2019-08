British tuner Litchfield, famous among the GT-R fraternity for extracting monster power figures, has now extracted something rather interesting from a different Japanese icon. The Toyota Supra.

Announcing its first round of tuning upgrades for a car you probably haven’t even heard of, Litchfield says it’s managed to pump the Supra’s BMW-sourced (sorry, couldn’t resist) 3.0-litre turbo straight-six from 335bhp and 365lb ft of torque to a much more threatening 420bhp and 440lb ft.