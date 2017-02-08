Tuners Already Lining Up Aftermarket Accessories For The Model 3

Tesla’s Model S and Model X already are popular cars to offer upgrades on from aftermarket car modifications companies.

Now they are already turning to Model 3 after the official reveal of the production version last week. It is not exactly surprising considering that Tesla has over 500,000 reservations for the vehicle and they expect to produce it at a rate 5 times higher than Model S and Model X.

Some of the most popular Tesla aftermarket tuners are Tsportline, which claims to be the “world’s first Tesla tuner”, and Unplugged Performance, which offers some of the most popular aftermarket products for Tesla vehicles.