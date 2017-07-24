Two new hybrid SUVs to be launched in 2018 – Lexus UX250h and 7-seater RX450hL

The Lexus has manufactured various kinds of vehicles over the years catering to demands of different kinds of customers.

The company is planning to launch a small UX Concept crossover SUV along with a hybrid model. This will be in the form of Lexus UX250h. Along with this vehicle, the company is also looking to launch a bigger and longer 7-seat RX450hL model with a hybrid version for the same.
The hybrid version of the UX Concept will act as a replacement for the aging and old CT200h hatchback.
The new Lexus RX450hL is a 7-seat SUV with abundant cargo space as well. This vehicle has still not made any appearance in any Auto Show but is expected to be shown at an auto show sometime in this year. However, the models will be launched in this RX series, namely RX450hL and RX350L.

