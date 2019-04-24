U.S. Court of Appeals Deems Tire Chalking As Unconstitutional

Tire chalking is a controversial method commonly used by police to enforce parking or simply watch how long someone has been parked at a certain spot. A new ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals deems that this method of surveillance violates a citizen's constitutional rights and cannot be used by police.



Specifically, the federal court ruled on Monday that chalking a tire directly conflicts with the Fourth Constitutional Amendment, the very same document used as protection against unlawful search and seizure, as well as certain forms of surveillance.





Read Article