U.S. Court of Appeals Deems Tire Chalking As Unconstitutional

Tire chalking is a controversial method commonly used by police to enforce parking or simply watch how long someone has been parked at a certain spot.

A new ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals deems that this method of surveillance violates a citizen's constitutional rights and cannot be used by police.

Specifically, the federal court ruled on Monday that chalking a tire directly conflicts with the Fourth Constitutional Amendment, the very same document used as protection against unlawful search and seizure, as well as certain forms of surveillance.


atc98092

I don't understand the logic behind this decision. Chalk marking does not require entering the vehicle. They could accomplish the same thing with a time-stamped photo (takes longer and costs more). The chalk mark is gone from the tire within a block of moving the car. Do they instead want parking meters everywhere? So instead of free, time restricted parking you now have pay parking, and it's still time restricted.

atc98092

Posted on 4/24/2019   

