AW and General Motors negotiators finally struck a proposed agreement Wednesday morning in advance of Thursday's National GM Council meeting in Detroit. Product allocation — commitments by GM to build vehicles in U.S. plants — was a final major hurdle, people close to the talks said, and it's a big one that matters to both hourly and salaried employees. The latter group was growing increasingly anxious what the company might promise the union to end a month-long national strike.



Read Article