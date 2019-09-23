UAW And GM Seem To Be Bent On Mutual Destruction As Strike Enters Second Week

We know this much is true: As the UAW strike against General Motors enters its second week Monday, the damage to the Michigan and U. S. economies is growing.

The impact of a short strike by GM's nearly 50,000 UAW-represented workers could always be made up fairly easily. The company could draw down inventories and then run some extra shifts to make up production. Workers could bank some overtime pay to make up for the pay lost while on the picket line. Spin-off damage to the broader community would be muted.

But a strike that lingers into weeks creates wounds not so easily healed.