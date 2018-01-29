UAW Bribery Investigation Widens, Turning Focus On GM And Ford

A plea deal released last week in the UAW-FCA scandal has laid bare what a tangled web the corruption case has become: Federal officials are questioning whether recent contract agreements are valid, union leadership is under siege from angry rank-and-file members and more charges are expected. The plea deal was between federal officials and ex-Fiat Chrysler Automobiles labor relations chief Alphons Iacobelli, who pleaded guilty last week to two of seven charges related to his role in siphoning more than $4.5 million in training center funds to union and company officials.



