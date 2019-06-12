UAW Disbands 17 State Region For Corruption

The UAW is eliminating its largest geographical region as part of its cleanup from the fallout of a federal investigation that exposed a lengthy pattern of corruption within the region's past leadership. Region 5, which covers 17 states in the western and southwestern U.S., will be merged into the adjacent regions 4 and 8 early next year, the union said Friday. Region 5's most recent director, Vance Pearson, resigned last month after being charged with money laundering and embezzling union funds.



Read Article