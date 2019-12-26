UAW Locals Want A Constitutional Ammendment To Combat Corruption

UAW members at eight union locals in Ohio, New York, Kentucky, Michigan and Illinois voted for a convention to address union corruption, The Detroit News reported Monday. Most of the eight locals asking for the convention backed a resolution from the Unite All Workers for Democracy movement to amend the UAW constitution. The amendment would require "direct referendum elections" of union leaders and increase financial transparency, Kenneth Larew, a 23-year UAW member who works at General Motors' plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., told the newspaper.



