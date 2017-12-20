UAW President Thinks Ford Makes Enough Profit And Believes We Need Higher Taxes

Agent009 submitted on 12/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:18:58 PM

0 user comments | Views : 900 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.freep.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

UAW President Dennis Williams condemned Ford Motor's strategy to move production of electric vehicles from Michigan to Mexico and noted the silence of President Donald Trump on Ford's recent announcement.

"I'm angry at Ford," he said during an interview Tuesday with the Free Press. "It has an opportunity to do something for the state of Michigan and the United States of America. People in Mexico are not going to buy electric vehicles. And we desperately need high-paying jobs and technology here. I mean, 7% of vehicle cost is labor. How much do they need to make in profits?"



Read Article


UAW President Thinks Ford Makes Enough Profit And Believes We Need Higher Taxes

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]