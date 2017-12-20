UAW President Thinks Ford Makes Enough Profit And Believes We Need Higher Taxes

UAW President Dennis Williams condemned Ford Motor's strategy to move production of electric vehicles from Michigan to Mexico and noted the silence of President Donald Trump on Ford's recent announcement.

"I'm angry at Ford," he said during an interview Tuesday with the Free Press. "It has an opportunity to do something for the state of Michigan and the United States of America. People in Mexico are not going to buy electric vehicles. And we desperately need high-paying jobs and technology here. I mean, 7% of vehicle cost is labor. How much do they need to make in profits?"