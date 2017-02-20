UAW Stands Tall With Trump On NAFTA - But Will Trump Support The UAW And High Wage Labor?

NAFTA has cost the U. S. as many as 500,000 auto-related jobs, UAW President Dennis Williams says, which is one of the reasons why the union endorses President Trump’s vow to overhaul the trade deal.

“NAFTA is very important to us,” Williams says, noting the UAW has been critical of the deal eliminating tariffs on goods shipped between the U.S., Canada and Mexico since it was first proposed back in the 1990s. Over the years, the union has maintained a running critique of NAFTA as automakers and suppliers have moved work to Mexico to capitalize on lower wages and relaxed regulations there.