UAW Won't Call Off Strike Until Membership Ratifies The Agreement

UAW leaders on Thursday voted to extend the union’s national strike against General Motors - now in its 32nd day - until members ratify a tentative agreement. Following a 6 1/2-hour meeting of the UAW’s GM national council here, union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the council voted to send the deal for ratification and to keep members on picket lines until the deal is ratified. He said informational meetings and voting will begin on Saturday, and the process should be completed in eight days, or next Friday, Oct. 25.



Read Article