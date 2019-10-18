UAW Won't Call Off Strike Until Membership Ratifies The Agreement

Agent009 submitted on 10/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:30:10 AM

0 user comments | Views : 270 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

UAW leaders on Thursday voted to extend the union’s national strike against General Motors - now in its 32nd day - until members ratify a tentative agreement.

 

Following a 6 1/2-hour meeting of the UAW’s GM national council here, union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said the council voted to send the deal for ratification and to keep members on picket lines until the deal is ratified. He said informational meetings and voting will begin on Saturday, and the process should be completed in eight days, or next Friday, Oct. 25.



Read Article


UAW Won't Call Off Strike Until Membership Ratifies The Agreement

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]