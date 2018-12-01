It seems that Tesla may have finally reached the last straw the broke the camel's back. What do I mean, you ask?



Well, I am just seeing this now but it appears that a whole bunch of Tesla Model 3 owners and reservation holders are very concerned. That's because the Model 3s that have been getting delivered with the $5,000 premium interior upgrade are getting mixed results.



Quite literally.



Apparently, pictures are making their way on social media and forums of headliners, visors, B-pillars and door inserts that were expected to be upholstered in Alcantara. Instead, they're arriving with a textile as you would find in any standard automobile.



This has owners up in arms. Some are claiming it's a bait and switch, others are stating they may cancel their order, and others are asking for a price adjustment.



What do YOU make of this, Spies? Is this a simple error at the factory or is this a bait and switch move by Tesla?



Excuse the language in the comments below, but this is what folks are writing in forums right now:

That cloth looks like shit, lets hope they change it to something better by the time it gets to me (summer). This might be a deal breaker for me. Normally I'm supper pro Tesla, but I don't like this one bit...



...This liner material is an obvious and blatant downgrade. Sneaking it in like that is unacceptable. If they are doing that with stuff consumer can actually see, what else are they downgrading that we can’t see. Is the motor getting lower quality parts? Skipping lines of code in the AP? I am a big believer in the Tesla mission, but sneaky downgrades like this cannot be tolerated. I am seriously considering holding off/canceling my Model 3 reservation.



