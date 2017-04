An advert for the BMW M760Li xDrive has been banned by the ASA (Advertising Standards Agency) and CAP (Committees of Advertising Practice).



The ad was featured in the Telegraph Magazine earlier this year. The ASA took issue with the strapline “Luxury just lost its manners” and alleged that BMW had made speed the focus of the ad by listing the car’s 3.7sec to 62mph acceleration figure, and details of its twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V12 direct injection petrol engine.





