UK Climate Experts Wants To Ban Limo Sedans And SUVs Used By Executives

Large executive cars should be banned from the UK’s roads in order to help tackle climate change, according to a leading academic.

Professor Kevin Anderson, chair of energy and climate change at the University of Manchester’s School of Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering, said that “great big” executive cars carrying “male egos” should not be allowed on the road.

“When I walked here,” Anderson told an audience at a low-carbon event in London, “I passed a great big Audi sports car probably emitting 250g/km of carbon dioxide, two huge four-wheel-drives carrying some male egos and a massive great big Mercedes limo.



Of course there will be a special dispensation for politicians and members of the royal family, of course!

These laws don't apply to the Messiah Al Gore.

"“When I walked here,”" thats the answer everyone just live close enough to where you work and all problems solved.
in other news, London property values capped to meet emission standards.

80Ho: You would be correct. It also does not apply to his Gulfstream Jet. Can we get a Liberal Spin on this !!!

Al Gore owns G3.
Di Caprio drives electric cars only because he "does not want to contribute to Global Warming" (feels more like Cooling around here)and even sold his Gulfstream IV because of the emissions.
Of course that does not stop him from chartering a GV that he regularly flies on now.

