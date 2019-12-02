UK Climate Experts Wants To Ban Limo Sedans And SUVs Used By Executives

Large executive cars should be banned from the UK’s roads in order to help tackle climate change, according to a leading academic.

Professor Kevin Anderson, chair of energy and climate change at the University of Manchester’s School of Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering, said that “great big” executive cars carrying “male egos” should not be allowed on the road.

“When I walked here,” Anderson told an audience at a low-carbon event in London, “I passed a great big Audi sports car probably emitting 250g/km of carbon dioxide, two huge four-wheel-drives carrying some male egos and a massive great big Mercedes limo.