The UK's decision to say goodbye to fossil-fuel cars by 2040 could boost the need for dirtier natural gas-powered stations, a green utility company says.



The government's goal to replace gasoline and diesel cars with those powered by electricity could see the construction of so-called open-cycle gas stations, said Carsten Poppinga, senior vice president of trading and origination at Statkraft AS, the Norwegian utility that operates hydro power plants and wind farms across the UK.





