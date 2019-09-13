UK Magazine Ranks Tesla Model S Near The Top In Reliability

Britain-based motoring publication What Car?‘s recent Reliability Survey included a rather surprising addition this year. Amidst the magazine’s Top 10 list of most reliable carmakers in the UK lies Tesla at No.4, beating veterans known for their reliability such Japanese automaker Honda in the process.

What Car?‘s 2019 rankings involved an analysis of data from over 18,000 vehicles that span 31 brands and 218 car models. According to the magazine, 18,119 car owners provided detailed accounts of any vehicle-related problems that they ran into over the past 12 months. Data on the turnaround time and cost for repairs were also taken into consideration.