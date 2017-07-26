UK Officially Bans Sale Of Fossil Fuel Vehicles By 2040

The UK is set to ban the sale of all petrol and diesel cars and vans as early as 2040.

The sales ban will include hybrids and plug-in hybrids, and is part of a wider move to tackle air quality in the UK – a hot topic, particularly when it comes to nitrogen oxide emissions.

 

Environment secretary Michael Gove is set to announce the plans today as part of a wider set of policies to tackle air pollution. It comes after an air quality draft report published by the Department for Environment and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) was described by ministers as ‘much weaker than hoped for’.



User Comments

MDarringer

Typical idiotic thinking by Liberals. Just make a law. That solves everything. Is the UK going to also build more power plants so as to be able to charge all those EVs? The dimwit making the proposal probably didn't think of that.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/26/2017 8:28:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

