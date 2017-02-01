UK Officials Want To Mandate Kill Switches On Vehicles To Prevent Terrorism
2em">A remote ‘kill switch’ to immobilise HGVs is being secretly developed by Government scientists who fear a Nice-style massacre in the UK.
They are investigating methods of interfering with the electronics of lorries to stop them in their tracks if hijacked or used in an attack.
They fear Islamic State militants could try to emulate the horrific strike in France which left 86 people dead in July.
