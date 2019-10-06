UK Proves Again You Can Monitor Almost Everything - Noise Cameras Will Soon Issue Tickets To Loud Cars

The Government has commissioned a prototype ‘noise camera’, which will be installed at several locations over the next seven months.

It measures the sound levels of passing vehicles and then uses automated number plate recognition to identify offenders.

The clampdown has been launched because the Department for Transport believes that “illegal, excessively noisy vehicles” can make life a “misery” for those living close by, especially in rural communities, and have “very serious health impacts”.

The Government hasn't changed the legal noise limits for vehicles, but the DfT says that current enforcement is mainly reactive and relies on subjective judgement. It says that the measurement system “will determine whether the legal noise limit has been breached by taking into account the class and speed of the vehicle relative to the location of the noise camera.”



