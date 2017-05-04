UK Readies Scrappage Program To Rid Cities Of Diesel Cars

A diesel scrappage scheme has been suggested as a possible lifeline for diesel drivers, amid a recent spate of penalties implemented to improve air quality.

Diesel drivers could be paid to trade in their cars, the BBC reports, after outcry from drivers who were encouraged into diesels by former governments. It was previously believed that diesel emissions were less harmful than those of petrol cars, but since the Volkswagen emissions scandal broke, the effects of diesel emissions have been under close scrutiny.

On a visit to the Middle East, May said: "Decisions will be taken when we produce that [air quality] plan.

