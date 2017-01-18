UNBOXING: The Official Ford GT Ordering Kit

Ever dream about being one of the lucky ones that were hand selected to purchase a new Ford GT? It’s pretty hard to fathom what it must be like to order you very own example of such an exclusive vehicle.

Well now you might get the chance to do just that.



Check out this unboxing of the Official Ford GT Ordering Kit by our good friend Lauren Fix, The Car Coach.



Trust us this is a pretty special experience that only a few people in the world will get to see unfold so you don’t want to miss it. I know I was ready to create my own one of a kind GT after watching this nice video.







