UNLUCKIEST LAUNCH EVER? Ford CANCELS Bronco Launch On O.J. Simpson's Birthday To Re-Schedule For The THIRTEENTH?

Ok, let's get this straight. Ford accidentally schedules the 2021 Bronco launch on O.J. Simpson's birthday. Ok, we've heard the story and our sources tell us that yes, it was a weird accident that it coincided with the Juice's birthday.



Next, when this strange occurrence is revealed and the media reaches out to Ford for a comment they reply even though it overlaps, the date won't be changed. Not the BEST move in our opinion. Why not just say we had no idea and we will re-schedule?



Then today, they announce that they ARE changing the date to...wait for it...July THIRTEENTH! No, were not Paraskevidekatriaphobics...it's not scheduled for FRIDAY, the 13th. But STILL, are we been weird here thinking that after that scheduling oddity, that you make look a LITTLE closer at the next choice and say, hey, not double jeopardy...OJ's birthday to the 13th?



Weigh in Spies, would you EVER schedule a reveal of a product THIS important on the 13th?



