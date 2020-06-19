UNLUCKIEST LAUNCH EVER? Ford CANCELS Bronco Launch On O.J. Simpson's Birthday To Re-Schedule For The THIRTEENTH?

Agent001 submitted on 6/19/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:13:10 PM

1 user comments | Views : 330 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ok, let's get this straight.

Ford accidentally schedules the 2021 Bronco launch on O.J. Simpson's birthday. Ok, we've heard the story and our sources tell us that yes, it was a weird accident that it coincided with the Juice's birthday.

Next, when this strange occurrence is revealed and the media reaches out to Ford for a comment they reply even though it overlaps, the date won't be changed. Not the BEST move in our opinion. Why not just say we had no idea and we will re-schedule?

Then today, they announce that they ARE changing the date to...wait for it...July THIRTEENTH! No, were not Paraskevidekatriaphobics...it's not scheduled for FRIDAY, the 13th. But STILL, are we been weird here thinking that after that scheduling oddity, that you make look a LITTLE closer at the next choice and say, hey, not double jeopardy...OJ's birthday to the 13th?

Weigh in Spies, would you EVER schedule a reveal of a product THIS important on the 13th?

And we also thought we'd throw in some humor for a little good measure.








UNLUCKIEST LAUNCH EVER? Ford CANCELS Bronco Launch On O.J. Simpson's Birthday To Re-Schedule For The THIRTEENTH?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

Good for Ford. To hell with the hateful, murdering P.O.S. O.J.Simpson.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 6/19/2020 9:38:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]