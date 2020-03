Sources have just notified the Spies that #NYIAS2020 #NYIAS will be postponed.



The official announcement has not been made but rumors say it will be postponed till August.



Updated...Numerous sources now confirming.



New York International Auto Show has been rescheduled to August 28 – September 6, 2020. Press days are August 26 & 27, 2020.



More as things develop....