US And Japan Reach Trade Agreement, US Will Still TAX Japanese Vehicles That Are Imported

US President Donald Trump has been making headlines since his arrival at the 45th annual Group of Seven (G7) Conference held in France. Why, you ask?



If you've been hiding under a rock for the past, I don't know, 18 months, you may have missed the swirling trade issues President Trump has escalated — for better or worse, you decide.



While it's clear that the situation with China continues to ratchet up in a tit-for-tat, things are different with Japan. President Trump announced a deal with Japan's Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.



According to reports, Japan will reduce tariffs imposed on US agricultural imports. Obviously, this is beneficial for US-based farmers. However, the US will not be altering tariffs imposed on Japanese vehicles imported into the US market, which is a bit puzzling as that was expected to change.



Looks like Japanese-built autos are about to get more expensive in the States, Spies.





...The president claimed the deal was favorable to the U.S. and would be beneficial for farmers.



'This is a tremendous deal for the United States,' he told press while speaking alongside Abe Sunday from Biarritz, France. 'It's really tremendous deal for our farmers...



...Trump also said he and the Japanese leader had ‘agreed to every point.’



Abe said that the agricultural product purchases, which would be conducted by the private sector, were a possibility, but did not comment on any of the other points of the agreement.



Trump said there would be no change to U.S. tariffs on Japanese cars...



