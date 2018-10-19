US Steel Company Develops High Strength Lightweight Alternative To Aluminum

Agent009 submitted on 10/19/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:53:16 AM

0 user comments | Views : 534 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Advanced high-strength steel, the newest, lightest steel invented, is aiming to hold off aluminum’s rise as the metal of choice for an auto industry in the midst of major changes.

Lightweight aluminum has chipped away at steel’s use in vehicles as fuel efficiency standards have risen. Now steelmakers are fighting back. Their newest alloy could make its way to carmakers by 2021, with some available as early as next year, said Eric Petersen, vice president for research and innovation at AK Steel Holding Corp.



Read Article


US Steel Company Develops High Strength Lightweight Alternative To Aluminum

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]