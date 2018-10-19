US Steel Company Develops High Strength Lightweight Alternative To Aluminum

Advanced high-strength steel, the newest, lightest steel invented, is aiming to hold off aluminum’s rise as the metal of choice for an auto industry in the midst of major changes.

Lightweight aluminum has chipped away at steel’s use in vehicles as fuel efficiency standards have risen. Now steelmakers are fighting back. Their newest alloy could make its way to carmakers by 2021, with some available as early as next year, said Eric Petersen, vice president for research and innovation at AK Steel Holding Corp.