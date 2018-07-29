US Tariffs Against China Means A Price Increase For Chinese-Exported BMW X5s And X6s

German carmaker BMW said it will raise the prices of two U. S.-made crossover sport-utility vehicles in China to cope with the additional cost of tariffs on U.S. car imports into the world's biggest auto market.

In a move due to take effect on Monday, BMW said in a statement to Reuters over the weekend that it will increase maker-suggested retail prices of the popular, relatively high-margin X5 and X6 SUV models by 4 percent to 7 percent.

The rates of increase suggest that BMW is willing to absorb much of the higher costs stemming from bringing the SUVs to China from its factory in South Carolina, underscoring the fierce competition among luxury car brands in China...