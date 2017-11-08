Uber Board Sues To Force Controversial Ex CEO Off Board

Venture capital firm Benchmark Capital is suing former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to force him off the board of the ride services company and rescind his ability to fill three board seats, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit filed Thursday accuses Kalanick of concealing a range of misdeeds from the board and plotting to retain power at the company even after he was forced to resign as chief executive of Uber in June following a series of scandals. Benchmark's lawsuit marks a rare instance of a Silicon Valley investor suing a central figure at one of its own start-ups. The well-regarded venture firm was an early investor in Uber and said in the lawsuit that owns 13 percent of Uber and controls 20 percent of the voting power.



