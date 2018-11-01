Uber Had A Special Team In Place To Thwart Police Raids While They Were Happening

In May 2015 about 10 investigators for the Quebec tax authority burst into Uber Technologies Inc. ’s office in Montreal. The authorities believed Uber had violated tax laws and had a warrant to collect evidence. Managers on-site knew what to do, say people with knowledge of the event.



Like managers at Uber’s hundreds of offices abroad, they’d been trained to page a number that alerted specially trained staff at company headquarters in San Francisco. When the call came in, staffers quickly remotely logged off every computer in the Montreal office, making it practically impossible for the authorities to retrieve the company records they’d obtained a warrant to collect. The investigators left without any evidence.



Read Article