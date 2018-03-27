Uber Had DISABLED Crash Avoidance System Prior Fatal Tempe Crash

Agent009 submitted on 3/27/2018

2 user comments

Uber disabled the standard collision avoidance technology in the Volvo XC90 that struck and killed a woman in the U.

S. last week, according to Aptiv, the partsmaker that supplied the vehicle's radar and camera.

"We don't want people to be confused or think it was a failure of the technology that we supply for Volvo, because that's not the case," Zach Peterson, a spokesman for Aptiv, said. The Volvo XC90's standard advanced driver-assistance system "has nothing to do" with the Uber test vehicle's autonomous driving system, he said.



MDarringer

Big lawsuit!!

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2018 10:20:10 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

stiffy

Just as I suspected.

The Volvo system works very well as tested by Euroncap, it even comes with a pedestrian airbag. Redundant systems are critical in the world of IT! Why on earth would they have disabled this? Overconfidence in their own product?

stiffy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/27/2018 10:35:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

