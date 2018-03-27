Uber Had DISABLED Crash Avoidance System Prior Fatal Tempe Crash

Uber disabled the standard collision avoidance technology in the Volvo XC90 that struck and killed a woman in the U. S. last week, according to Aptiv, the partsmaker that supplied the vehicle's radar and camera. "We don't want people to be confused or think it was a failure of the technology that we supply for Volvo, because that's not the case," Zach Peterson, a spokesman for Aptiv, said. The Volvo XC90's standard advanced driver-assistance system "has nothing to do" with the Uber test vehicle's autonomous driving system, he said.



